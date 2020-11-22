Stay tuned to catch all the LIVE updates of November 22.

Today our focus will be on the coronavirus crisis that has affected more than 9 million people in India. With the arrival winter season, several states and cities have started reimposing restrictions, urging people to follow COVID-19 protocols to contain the spread of the infection.

Here are the LIVE updates from November 22:

11:46 am: Delhi: PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone for drinking water supply projects in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts of Uttar Pradesh, via video-conferencing.

11:46 am: In 70 years drinking water supply projects could be regulated only in 398 villages in Vindhya region. Today we're here to take forward such projects in over 3000 villages of the region: UP CM at foundation stone laying event for drinking water supply projects in Mirzapur, Sonbhadra

11:25 am: Telangana reported 873 new COVID19 cases, 4 deaths and 1,296 recoveries on 21st November. Total cases in the state rise to 2,63,526, including 1430 deaths and 2,50,453 recoveries.

11:25 am: An assistant sub-inspector of Delhi Police along with his associates have been arrested by DCP South Delhi's team for allegedly trying to extort Rs 2 crores from a builder: Delhi Police

10:55 am: Karnataka: Government Medical College and Research Centre built in the premises of Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru, renamed as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Centre.

10:31 am:

Tamil Nadu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at Chennai airport, to leave for Delhi. He was on a two-day visit to the city. pic.twitter.com/An1wAyfSHx — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2020

10:30 am: Drone movement noticed in Mendhar sector along Line of Control (LoC) last night, reports ANI.

10:00 am: COVID-19 crisis 'biggest turning point' since WW2, 'coordinated efforts' required for faster recovery: PM Modi at G20 Summit

9:58 am: For the first time number of RT-PCR tests in Delhi have exceeded Rapid Antigen Tests. 250 ventilators delivered to DRDO hospital and are being installed. House to house survey started in Delhi. 3,70,729 persons have been surveyed on 20.11.20: Ministry of Home Affairs

9:14 am: A total of 13,17,33,134 samples tested for COVID-19, up to 21st November. Of these, 10,75,326 samples were tested yesterday, says Indian Council of Medical Research

8:20 am: Air quality in Delhi continues to stay in 'poor' category. As per Central Pollution Control Board, AQI is at 260 in Punjabi Bagh.

8:19 am: Haarsh Limbachiyaa, husband of comedian Bharti Singh, arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

7:37 am: In Delhi, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the minimum temperature will be around 7° Celsius and a maximum of 24° Celsius today. It also says that Delhi will experience 'Fog/mist in the morning and partly cloudy sky later'.

7:18 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of rural drinking water supply projects in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra districts of Uttar Pradesh at 11:30 AM today via video conferencing.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma