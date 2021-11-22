New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In our today's Jagran English's 'Latest Updates, Breaking News' blog, we will keep a close watch on the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' that will be held in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. The farmers have put forward several demands, including a law on MSP, and said that their protests will continue unless farm laws are repealed in the Parliament.

Meanwhile, we will also keep a tab on BJP chief JP Nadda's two-day visit to the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. Nadda is expected to address booth presidents' meetings in Gorakhpur and Kanpur.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

10:49 hours: State government reduces excise duty by 50 per cent on imported liquor. The excise duty will be reduced from 300 per cent to 150 per cent, reducing excise duty will help in curbing smuggling (of liquor). State is expected to get double revenue from it which is currently at Rs 100 cr annually, says Maharashtra government.

10:18 hours: Home Minister Sir. Brutal attacks on TMC. Even members of media clobbered in Tripura. Unprecedented attacks. Arrests on trumped-up charges. 16 Trinamool MPs have reached Delhi. Sir, please do give us an appointment this morning. Patiently waiting, says TMC MP Derek O'Brien.

10:00 hours: Farmers gather in Lucknow for 'Kisan Mahapanchayat'.

9:35 hours: Just In: India reports 8,488 new COVID-19 cases (lowest in 538 days), 12,510 recoveries and 249 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 1,18,443 - lowest in 534 days, says Union Health Ministry.

9:15 hours: A total of 63,25,24,259 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 21st November 2021. Of these, 7,83,567 samples were tested yesterday, says ICMR.

8:59 hours: Allahabad High Court has asked the Central government to consider the Supreme Court guidelines for implementation of Uniform Civil Code, reports ANI.

8:51 hours: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will chair a review meeting today with Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Puducherry. "Our discussion will centre around progress of COVID-19 vaccination in these regions and the roadmap to further scale up our fight against the pandemic," he tweeted.

8:24 hours: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to arrive in Delhi today for a three-day visit.

8:07 hours: Overall AQI in Noida stands at 414 in the 'severe' category, says SAFAR.

7:50 hours: AQI is presently at 352 in the 'very poor' category in Delhi, says SAFAR.

7:27 hours: Mizoram reports 212 new COVID-19 cases. Active caseload stands at 4,746 while death toll is at 479, says state health department.

7:15 hours: Today, BJP chief JP Nadda will also visit Uttar Pradesh where assembly elections are slated to take place in early 2022. In Uttar Pradesh, he will address booth presidents' meetings in Gorakhpur and Kanpur.

7:00 hours: Farmers will hold the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' today in Lucknow today to press for a law on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the arrest of Union Minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri.

