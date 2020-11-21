Stay tuned to catch all the LIVE updates of November 21.

Today our focus will be on the ongoing coronavirus crisis. With the arrival of winters, Centre and state governments are mulling to put extra restrictions to control the spread of the deadly infection. Amid this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting with several senior officials to review India's COVID-19 vaccination strategy.

Here are the LIVE updates from November 21:

11:02 am: Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale occurred 40 km east of Ukhrul, Manipur at 1019 hours: National Centre for Seismology

11:02 am: Pakistan High Commission official in Delhi summoned by Ministry of External Affairs, on Nagrota incident where four terrorists were neutralised

10:24 am: We are well prepared for the local body polls in Kerala. People are looking for efficient administration. BJP will be victorious in the upcoming elections: CP Radhakrishnan, BJP State in-charge of Kerala and National Executive Member

10:23 am: The governments which are wanting to hide their inadequacies are bringing in such laws. Maharashtra government is doing its work efficiently, and it does not need to bring such laws: Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh on laws on 'Love Jihad' in Madhya Pradesh and UP

10:00 am: Total number of samples tested up to 20 November is 13,06,57,808 including 10,66,022 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research

9:47 am: Coronavirus India News: Active cases decline by 4,047 as recovery rate jumps to 93.67 per cent

9:21 am:

Patna: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar offered prayers on the last day of #ChhathPuja today pic.twitter.com/AS4yOrSBX7 — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2020

9:00 am: Maharashtra mulls restricting flights, trains from Delhi amid spike in COVID-19 cases in national capital

8:25 am: PM to attend Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University's 8th convocation today, reports ANI

8:17 am: Multiple people injured in a shooting at the Mayfair Mall in US' Wisconsin: AFP

8:05 am: Earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale occurred in Senapati, Manipur at 0654 hours today: National Center for Seismology

7:47 am: Delhi's air quality in the 'very poor' category as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research.

7:34 am: US President Donald Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr has tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently quarantining without symptoms. "Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result," said a US official.

7:33 am: PM Modi reviews India's COVID-19 vaccination strategy, cold-chain infrastructure for Pfizer-like shots

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma