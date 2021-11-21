New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world

Here are the LIVE Updates of November 21:

7:50 am: Authorities searched for a gun owner who fled after his weapon fired by accident at Atlanta's airport (the US), sending terrified travelers bolting onto the tarmac on Saturday, halting flights during the busy Thanksgiving holiday period: Reuters

7:40 am: Delhi | Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 347 (overall) in the 'very poor' category, as per SAFAR-India

7:30 am: 15 ministers to take oath on Sunday in Rajasthan, Congress seeks to strike balance

7:20 am: Arunachal Pradesh | A new Ayurveda College with a student intake of 30 as well as a 60 bedded (Ayurveda) hospital will be set up here: Union Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal at the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Folk Medicine Research (NEIAFMR) in Pasighat

