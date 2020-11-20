New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE updates from November 20:

8:02 am: Air quality in Delhi continues to remain in very poor category. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), AQI in Chandni Chowk is at 314 (very poor), in Dwarka at 336 (very poor), around Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 281 (poor) and around Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium at 279 (poor).

7:29 am: People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration announces seat-sharing formula for 4th phase of District Development Council polls in J-K. Of 16 seats, PDP to contest seven, NC four, CPI(M) two.

7:27 am: CBI registers two FIRs against former UP Shia Waqf Board Chairman Wasim Rizvi in connection with alleged illegal sale-purchase and transfer of Waqf properties by UP Shia Central Waqf Board and UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, reports ANI.

7:15 am: A video went viral on social media on November 18 in which people were seen indulging in celebratory firing on street. Video was found to be of Thakurganj police station area and incident happened on October 31. One person has been arrested and 4 are absconding, says Lucknow ADCP Gopal Choudhary

7:15 am: At least 14 people, including 6 children, were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a truck on Prayagraj-Lucknow highway under limits of Manikpur police station last night, reports ANI.

