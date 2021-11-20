New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world

Here are the LIVE Updates of November 20:

10:50 am: They're anti-nationals...Whatever is in favour of the country, they oppose it. Be it Indian tradition or Hindutva. They're the same people who earn fame, wealth from country: BJP's Dilip Ghosh on actor Aparna Sen's alleged remarks opposing extension of BSF jurisdiction

10:35 am: Jaipur | Keeping the 'Ek Pad Ek Vyakti' discipline of the Congress party, we have given our resignations to party president Sonia Gandhi. The cabinet meeting will be at 5 PM, today: Rajasthan Minister Govind Singh Dotasra

10:25 am: I have also urged PM Modi to withdraw cases against farmers across the country and give compensation to the kin of deceased farmers: Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

10:15 am: I have written to PM Modi that person who mowed down farmers (in Lakhimpur) is son of MoS Home, and due to political pressure UP govt had tried suppressing justice...Family wants justice, and if he (MoS) continues, justice can't be served: Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

10:00 am: PM Modi should not attend the DGP and IG conference in Lucknow. I have written to him on the same. If he is genuinely concerned about farmers, he should not share the dais with MoS Home Ajay Mishra whose son is an accused in Lakhimpur Kheri case : Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

9:45 am: Thane, Maharashtra | Nine illegal Bangladeshi immigrants arrested from Saravali village, Bhiwandi Tehsil of Thane district: Thane Crime Branch Unit 2

9:25 am: Of the 10,302 new cases and 267 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Kerala reported 5,754 and 49 deaths.

9:15 am: COVID-19 | India reports 10,302 new cases, 11,787 recoveries & 267 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry. Active caseload stands at 1,24,868- lowest in 531 days (account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.36%; Lowest since March 2020)

9:00 am: Explosion by a miscreant led to derailment of diesel loco by 2 wheels on Dhanbad Division of EC Railway, early this morning. No injury or casualty reported. The explosion occured between DEMU and Richughutta stations of Dhanbad division of Jharkhand: Rajesh Kumar, CPRO, ECR

8:45 am: Committee had decided to offer space for Nawaz if Muslims were facing problems; will let them offer Namaz here.Due to Gurpurb, they (Muslims) themselves refused to offer namaz to avoid any conflict.We'll take (final)decision on namaz next week: Daya Singh, Gurudwara Member

8:20 am: Kochi: A Kerala govt primary school in Valayanchirangara, Ernakulam district has introduced gender-neutral uniform Decision was implemented in 2018. It made the children confident; the idea is boys & girls should have equal freedom: Suma KP, Headmistress in-charge

8:00 am: Kerala: In the wake of the continuous rainfall in Pathanamthitta & rising water levels in Pamba river pilgrimage to Pamba and Sabarimala is hereby prohibited for today ( 20th November) to ensure the safety of pilgrims: Divya S Iyer, District Collector.

7:50 am: The pilgrims who have booked virtual queues will be given the opportunity for darshan in the nearest possible slot once the weather conditions turn conducive. We request the pilgrims to cooperate by not undertaking the journey during this time: Divya S Iyer, District Collector

7:40 am: Delhi | Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 355 (overall) in the 'very poor' category, as per SAFAR-India

7:30 am: I urge States & UTs to reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on jet fuel as it will help in increasing air traffic: Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at a conference of the ministers of civil aviation from states & UTs in Delhi yesterday

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan