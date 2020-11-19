New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of November 19:

8:00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Bengaluru Tech Summit, 2020 today through video conferencing. The Tech Summit is scheduled from 19th to 21st November

7:45 am: Jammu and Kashmir: An encounter is underway near Ban toll plaza in Nagrota, Jammu. Security tightened, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed. More details awaited.

7:35 am: Three persons were arrested and around 153 duplicate televisions of a company were seized in a raid conducted under the limits of Palakarai police station, Tiruchirappalli yesterday: Tamil Nadu police

7:25 am: Twenty staff members of a jewellery shop in Indore have tested positive for COVID-19. They've records of people who bought products from their shop but it's a challenge to trace those who did not buy anything: Dr Praveen Jadia, Chief Medical Officer

7:15 am: Kerala: George, a Kottayam-based man who named his shop as Corona says more number of people are visiting his shop after the pandemic. He says, "Corona is a Latin word that means crown. I named my shop Corona 7 years back. The name is working good for my business."

7:00 am: West Bengal: Bodies of two persons who drowned in Damodar river in Asansol's Raniganj area were recovered yesterday. Search operation on for the third person who went missing.

