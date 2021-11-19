New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world

Here are the LIVE Updates of November 19:

8:15 am: Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to former Prime Minister #IndiraGandhi at Shakti Sthal, on her birth anniversary today.

8:10 am: Today is the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Today PM will inaugurate key schemes relating to irrigation in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh. Then, he will go to Jhansi for the ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv.’ Before all of these programmes, he will address the nation at 9 AM: PMO

8:00 am: In the last 7 yrs, the number of airports has been almost doubled to 136 by adding 62 more airports. Earlier, it was only 74 airports. The country expects to have around 220 airports in the next 5-7 yrs: Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

7:50 am: Delhi | Air Quality Index (AQI) presently at 332 (overall) in the 'very poor' category, as per SAFAR-India

7:40 am: PM Modi to handover DRDO designed advanced electronic warfare suite to Navy today

7:30 am:No vaccination proof is required...just verbal assurance of being fully vaccinated is enough..those who drink don’t lie...: Khandwa district excise officer RP Kirar on only those who are completely vaccinated against COVID are sold liquor from licensed liquor vends

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan