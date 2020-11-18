New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of November 18:

9:15 am: J&K: Mughal Road in Rajouri district opened for one-way traffic today morning after local authorities conducted snow clearing operations. Higher reaches of Pir Panjal range witnessed heavy snowfall over the last two days.

9:05 am: Gujarat: Nine people died, 17 injured in a collision between two trucks, at Waghodia Crossing Highway in Vadodara earlier this morning. The injured admitted to a hospital. More details awaited.

8:55 am: Moradabad: #COVID19 norms flouted during birthday celebrations of city's Mayor Vinod Agarwal. Mayor's supporters seen without wearing masks while not maintaining social distancing during his cake cutting ceremony at Municipal Corporation's camp office.

8:45 am: A layer of haze lingers in the sky of Delhi this morning. A local says, "There used to be dense smog, we used to feel irritation in eyes but it is better after the rain. Today it is hazy again. A permanent solution is needed.

8:35 am: Madhya Pradesh government decides to form a 'Cow Cabinet' for the protection of cows in the state. Animal husbandry, Forest, Panchayat, Rural Development, Home and Farmer Welfare departments to be a part of the 'Cow Cabinet'

8:20 am: BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda to hold a meeting with all the newly appointed state in-charges of the party, on 19th November, via video-conferencing.

7:50 am: Uttar Pradesh govt issues advisory for the festival of #ChhathPuja in the wake of #COVID19. Devotees be urged to perform rituals at their homes or near their homes, as much as possible. Arrangements be made by local admn at the traditional spots near rivers/ponds for the puja

7:40 am: It is natural for people to not visit theatres these days due to COVID-19 fears. Even multiplexes are not getting satisfactory response. Hence, it is not economically viable for single-screen theatres to restart operations: Dilip Borawake, owner of Laxminarayan Theatre in Pune

7:30 am: Maharashtra: Single-screen theatres continue to remain shut in Pune despite the state govt's permission. "Owners of single-screen theatres feel that there is not much scope to reopen theatres as of now," says Dilip Borawake, owner of Laxminarayan Theatre.

7:20 am: During the conversation, PM Modi & US President-elect Biden exchanged views on global strategic partnership & Indo-Pacific region & discussed COVID-19. They also discussed role of healthcare & pharmaceuticals particularly vaccines: Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Ambassador of India to US

7:10 am: During the conversation, PM Modi also extended warm congratulations for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. This is a proud moment for Indian-Americans in US. She is a source of inspiration & India is also very proud of her achievement: Ambassador of India to US, in Washington

7:00 am: In 2014, when PM Modi was on his first official visit to US, it was then VC Biden who hosted official lunch for him. In 2016 during PM's address to US Congress, it was VC Biden who presided over the joint session. So they very warmly recall those interactions: Amb. of India to US

