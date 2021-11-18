New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the Live Updates of November 18:

8:00 am: All cases lodged in connection with farmers' protests are being quashed...We want no farmer to burn stubble, we'll be strict. But cases lodged so far in connection with stubble burning, are being quashed. I request them to not burn stubble, it causes pollution: Punjab CM

7:50 am: Tamil Nadu: War room set up at Chennai Corporation where the corporation officials are monitoring red alert on heavy rain announced for today in Chennai.

7:40 am: Tamil Nadu: Theni District Collector announces closing of all schools and colleges today in the district in wake of heavy rainfall here. As per IMD's forecast, Theni district is likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

7:30 am: Delhi continues to witness 'very poor' air quality with overall Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 362 (at 06:33am): System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan