New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of November 17:

7:40 am: Maharashtra: People begin to arrive at BalasahebThackeray Memorial, Shivaji Park in Mumbai to pay tribute to the Shiv Sena founder, on his death anniversary today

7:30 am: Mizoram reports 48 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases here to 3444, including 2915 discharges and 5 deaths. Active cases stand at 524.

7:20 am: Jammu and Kashmir: Land preparations and designing of tulip garden are being carried out for the upcoming season by the Department of Floriculture at the foothills of the Zabarwan hills in Srinagar

7:10 am: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is strengthening its organization on a war footing to contest all 117 Assembly seats in Punjab: BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh

7:00 am: A 215-meter tall statue of Lord Hanuman will be installed in Pampapur Kishkindha, Karnataka. The project will cost Rs 1,200 crores: Swami Govind Anand Saraswati, president of Hanuman Janmabhoomi Teerth Kheshtra Trust, in Ayodhya

Posted By: Talib Khan