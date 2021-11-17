New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

11:00 hours: Be it the solution to long-pending issues of northeast or completion of big development projects halted for decades - there are numerous works like these that have been completed by the nation in the last few years with efforts of everyone. Biggest example - Corona - is before us, says PM Modi.

10:55 hours: In the years to come, we've to take the nation to new heights. We've to achieve extraordinary goals. This resolve can be completed only with efforts of everyone. When we talk of everyone's efforts in democracy, in India's federal system, role of all states is its major foundation, says PM Modi.

10:48 hours: For India, democracy is not just a system. Democracy is India's nature and its natural tendency, says PM Modi at inaugural session of 82nd All India Presiding Officers’ Conference in Shimla.

10:33 hours: Delhi government taking all measures (to curb pollution). Appeal neighbouring states to take pollution seriously. Pollution problem is not Delhi-centric, it has to do with NCR, UP, Haryana and other adjoining states. Concrete steps should be taken by them, says Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot.

10:19 hours: In order to get more people vaccinated, we will be getting religious leaders, celebrities to create awareness on vaccination. We are also in talks to bring onboard celebrities like Salman Khan for the awareness drive, says Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

10:01 hours: Of the 10,197 new COVID-19 cases, 12,134 recoveries and 301 deaths in last 24 hours, Kerala reported 5,516 infections, 6,705 recoveries and 39 deaths, says Union Health Ministry.

9:35 hours: Just In: India reports 10,197 new COVID-19 cases, 12,134 recoveries and 301 deaths in last 24 hours. Active caseload stands at 1,28,555 - lowest in 527 days. Daily positivity rate (0.82 per cent) less than 2 per cent for last 44 days, Weekly Positivity Rate (0.96 per cent) less than 2 per cent for last 54 days, says Union Health Ministry.

9:07 hours: India-France in a meeting on Counter-Terrorism stressed that territories under their control cannot be used to plan or launch terrorist attacks or shelter or train terrorists and emphasised the need for taking action against Al-Qaida, ISIS/ Daesh, LeT, JeM, Hizb-ul Mujahideen, says Ministry of External Affairs.

The two sides assessed the evolution of terrorist threat on their respective territories and also underlined the need to ensure that Afghan territory does not become a source of radicalisation, terrorism-regionally or globally and is never again used to threaten or attack any country, it added.

8:54 hours: CPI Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has moved Notice of Statutory Resolution - "The House disapproves Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 (No. 9 of 2021) promulgated by the President on November 14".

8:31 hours: Mizoram reported 459 new COVID-19 cases and 1 death. Active cases stand at 5,390, says state health department.

7:58 hours: Jharkhand ATS arrested a CRPF jawan posted in Jammu and Kashmir from Ranchi. It is alleged that the arrested jawan used to supply weapons to extremist groups and other criminals. A team of police has recovered ammunition. An investigation is underway, says Jharkhand ATS' Prashant Anand.

7:36 hours: Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The maximum temperature for the day was 27 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

7:22 hours: Delhi continues to witness 'very poor' air quality with overall AQI standing at 379, says SAFAR.

