Today our focus will be on Nitish Kumar's swearing-in ceremony. Nitish, the Janata Dal-United supremo, will take oath as the chief minister of Bihar for a fourth consecutive term at 4:30 pm today.

8:55 am: A total of 12,56,98,525 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 15th November, of these 8,61,706 samples were tested yesterday, says Indian Council of Medical Research

8:45 am: "Best wishes to all of you on the holy occasion of Bhai Dooj," tweets PM Modi.

Chhath puja in water bodies including public ponds, lakes, rivers, dams, reservoirs shall not be permitted in view of COVID-19 pandemic: #Jharkhand Government pic.twitter.com/6ZEUhFcePx — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2020

8:22 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to unveil the ‘Statue of Peace’ to mark the 151st Jayanti celebrations of Jainacharya Shree Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj today.

7:32 am: United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

7:16 am: India continues to have one of the lowest cases per million population globally. Fifteen States and Union Territories have cases per million lower than the national average: Union Health Ministry

7:15 am: JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar will take the oath of the chief minister of Bihar for a fourth consecutive term today.

