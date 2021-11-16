New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

7:45 hours: In our government, we are continuously taking steps to protect cows. We've received funds for 520 cow ambulances. These ambulances will reach the spot in 15 minutes if any information regarding cow disease or accident comes. Chief Minister will soon inaugurate it, says Uttar Pradesh Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary.

7:31 hours: Mizoram reported 611 new COVID-19 cases yesterday. Active cases stand at 5,185, says state health department.

7:18 hours: PM Modi will inaugurate the Purvanchal Expressway and witness an air show organised by the Indian Air Force (IAF) at Karwal Kheri in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur district today. He will also address the event.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma