New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

Today out focus will be on the key NDA meet in Bihar. Top leaders of the NDA, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, will meet today in Patna and formally elect its leader.

Here are the LIVE updates from November 15:

7:18 am: Top leaders of the NDA to meet today and formally elect its leader in Bihar.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma