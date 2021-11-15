New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of November 15:

10:30 am: Due to the firm willpower of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Jharkhand came into existence. It was he who had formed separate Ministry of Tribal Affairs & connected tribal interests to policies of the nation. On Jharkhand foundation day today, I also pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee: PM

10:22 am: I have spent a large part of my life with tribal brothers & sisters and children. I have been a witness to their joys & sorrows, daily lives and the necessities of their lives. So, today is also an emotional day for me personally: PM Narendra Modi on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas

10:15 am: Nation decided that during 'amrit kaal' of independence, tribal traditions & its tales of gallantry will be given even more grand identity. Historic decision has been taken that Nov 15 - birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda - will be celebrated as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas': PM

10:10 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates a museum in Ranchi, Jharkhand in the memory of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, via video-conferencing.

9:55 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate a museum in Ranchi in the memory of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, via video-conferencing, shortly.

9:45 am: India reports 10,229 #COVID19 cases, 11,926 recoveries & 125 deaths in last 24 hours as per Union Health Ministry. Case tally: 3,44,47,536 Active cases: 1,34,096 (lowest in 523 days) Total recoveries: 3,38,49,785 Death toll: 4,63,655 Total Vaccination: 1,12,34,30,478

9:30 am: Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.39% - lowest since March 2020. Recovery Rate currently at 98.26% - highest since March 2020: Government of India

9:10 am: Gujarat ATS nabbed around 120 kg drugs; to address a presser at 11 am, today: Harsh Sanghavi, Gujarat Home Minister

8:55 am: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray announces state funeral for the notable historian and author Babasaheb Purandare, who passed away early this morning: Chief Minister's Office

8:45 am: Delhi | Fire breaks out at B- 65, Laxmi Park in Nangloi, due to an LPG cylinder. 3 fire tenders rushed to the site. Four persons sustained burn injuries: Fire Department

8:30 am: In a joint operation with Manipur Police, Phundrei Battalion of Assam rifles recovered war like stores - 20 rounds of M-79 Grenade launcher near Wabagai Yanbi High School in Kakching District, Manipur

8:10 AM: The overall air quality index (AQI) in Delhi on Monday morning was recorded at 318 and remained in the ‘very poor’ category, according to air quality forecast agency SAFAR. Moreover, the Supreme Court will also continue to hear a petition on the rising air pollution in Delhi and nearby regions.

8:00 am: Eight Packets of contrabands suspected to be heroin recovered near IB Track in (Sec) Ferozepur, Punjab. Recovered items in shape of yellow, silver sticks, and concealed in paddy crops with the straw: BSF

7:50 am: We demand Central Govt to further cut petrol and diesel prices. If the Centre govt reduces fuel prices, then, it will be reduced in the States too. We know that after elections are over in 5 states in 2022, fuel prices will start rising again: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

7:40 am: It could be Kangana Ranaut's sentiment that she experienced freedom after 2014. But she has no right to comment on the freedom that was achieved in 1947. It is totally wrong: Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil

7:30 am: PM Modi to visit MP to launch multiple initiatives for welfare of Janjatiya community today

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan