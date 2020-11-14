New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

Today, we will be focusing on Bihar government formation. In Bihar, incumbent chief minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar has tendered his resignation from the post to Governor Phagu Chauhan to pave way for the new government. Kumar has informed that the top leaders of the NDA will meet on Sunday and elect their new leader formally.

Here are the LIVE updates from November 14:

10:46 am: Al-Qaeda's second-in-command killed 'secretly' by Israel in Iran's Tehran: Report

10:16 am: With new 44,684 COVID19 infections, India's total cases rise to 87,73,479. With 520 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,29,188 Total active cases 4,80,719 after a decrease of 3,828 in last 24 hours. Total discharged cases 81,63,572 with 47,992 new discharges in last 24 hours

9:42 am: PM Modi to celebrate Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in Jaisalmer of Rajasthan. Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Army Chief MM Narvane, BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana will accompany the Prime Minister.

9:27 am: A total of 12,40,31,230 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 13th November, of these 9,29,491 samples were tested yesterday, says Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

9:13 am: Mizoram reports 59 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases to 3368. A total of 2792 discharged in the state, after recovering from the infection, death toll 3. Active cases stand at 573, reports ANI.

8:52 am: Today, India celebrates the birth anniversary of its first PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji: a towering visionary who laid the foundation of our country with values of brotherhood, egalitarianism & modern outlook. Our endeavour must be to conserve these values, tweets Rahul Gandhi.

8:36 am:

Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to India's first Prime Minister #JawaharlalNehru at Shantivan, on his birth anniversary today. pic.twitter.com/eQeRJYuAaI — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2020

7:54 am: My humble tribute to the first Prime Minister of the country, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary, tweets Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

7:53 am: Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this festival further brightness and happiness. May everyone be prosperous and healthy, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

7:45 am: Incumbent United States (US) President Donald Trump has said that Americans will get their first vaccine against the deadly coronavirus by April.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma