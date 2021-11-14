New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of November 14:

11:00 am: Delhi: BJP incharge for Punjab, Dushyant Kumar Gautam, party's state chief Ashwani Kumar Sharma, national general secretary Tarun Chugh and other leaders of the party arrive at the residence of PM Narendra Modi.

10:45 am: I don't want to comment on what Salman (Khurshid) said but Sangh is creating communal hatred, attacks are continuously increasing. They're not helping secular system to sustain. What Taliban is doing in other States, Sangh people are doing the same here: CPI(M) MP Hannan Mollah

10:30 am: Andhra Pradesh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at Venkatachalam. He will chair the 29th Southern Zonal Council meeting today in Tirupati today.

10:15 am: Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil confirms that Naxal leader Milind Teltumde was shot dead in the encounter (in the jungles of Gyarapatti in Gadchiroli district yesterday). A total of 26 bodies recovered. 3 police personal received minor injuries & are hospitalised.

10:00 am: Patna, Bihar: Governor Phagu Chauhan and CM Nitish Kumar pay floral tribute to the country's first Prime Minister #JawaharlalNehru on his birth anniversary today.

9:45 am: India reports 11,271 #COVID19 cases, 11,376 recoveries & 285 deaths in last 24 hours as per Union Health Ministry. Case tally: 3,44,37,307 Active cases: 1,35,918 Total recoveries: 3,38,37,859 Death toll: 4,63,530 Total Vaccination: 1,12,01,03,225 (57,43,840 in last 24 hours)

9:40 am: Of the 11,271 new cases and 285 deaths in the country in the last 24 hours, Kerala reported 6,468 new cases and 23 deaths.

9:30 am: India's active caseload that stands at 1,35,918 is the lowest in 522 days (17 months). Active cases account for less than 1% of total cases, currently at 0.39% - lowest since March 2020. Recovery Rate currently at 98.26% - highest since March 2020: Ministry of Health

9:15 am: Indian Army chief General MM Naravane today proceeded on a five-day visit to Israel. The visit aims to further strengthen strategic defence cooperation between both countries: Indian Army

8:55 am: Bihar: A local journalist & ex-Zilla Parishad member in Purnia, Rintu Singh was shot dead in Sarsi PS area on Friday; his family & relatives staged a protest yesterday accusing JD(U) MLA & state Minister Leshi Singh to be behind the murder. They also alleged negligence by the SHO

8:50 am: What was his fault that he was killed? Just because he won the Zila Parishad polls & wanted to contest Assembly polls? Leshi Singh did this via her nephew. I don't trust the local Police, it should be probed by others: Anulika Singh, Rintu Singh's wife & Zilla Parishad member

8:45 am: The deceased's body has been sent for postmortem. Relatives statements are being taken. They allege that it happened due to the negligence of SHO, so he has been suspended. Raids are being done, some people have been identified. Arrests will be made soon: Daya Shankar, SP Purnia

8:20 am: Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi pays floral tribute to the nation's first Prime Minister #JawaharlalNehru at Shantivan, on his birth anniversary today.

8:00 am: Delhi | Air Quality Index (AQI) presently at 386 (overall) in the 'very poor' category, as per SAFAR-India

7:50 am: "Tributes to Pandit #JawaharlalNehru Ji on his birth anniversary," tweets Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

7:41 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the 29th Southern Zonal Council meeting today in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

7:34 am: In Oct 2021, 600-650 cases of dengue were diagnosed but now in Nov, only 157 cases are diagnosed. Beds are also vacant in hospitals. We can say that we have been successful in controlling dengue disease: Rakesh Gupta, ACMO, Ghaziabad

7:20 am: Karnataka | Around 50 people fell ill after having food at a wedding ceremony in Shivamogga's Alada Halli village. Some people were admitted to the hospital. They had food poisoning. All patients are stable: Dr Sridhar S, Medical Superintendent, McGann District Hospital

