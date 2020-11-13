New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight about what's happening around the world.

Today, we will be focusing on government formation in Bihar. In Bihar, the NDA alliance have secured the majority in the polls that were recently conducted. Though the BJP has maintained that Nitish Kumar will lead the new government, the JD(U) has said that the NDA will decide on who will be next chief minister.

Here are the LIVE updates from November 13:

10:17 am: Coronavirus India News: Active cases decline by 4,747 as recovery rate reaches 92.97%

9:58 am: Narcotics Control Bureau arrests Paul Bartel, a friend of actor Arjun Rampal, in a Bollywood drug case, reports ANI.

9:34 am: The total number of samples tested up to 12 November is 12,31,01,739 including 11,39,230 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

9:30 am: Sensex falls 260 points, currently at 43,090; Nifty at 12,621

8:56 am: Due to an inadvertent error, we temporarily locked this account under our global copyright policies. This decision was reversed immediately and the account is fully functional: Twitter Spokesperson on Home Minister Amit Shah's account being temporarily locked yesterday evening

8:37 am: We want to make it clear that we will stay with the NDA. Our leader Jitan Ram Manjhi has clearly stated that Hindustani Awam Morcha fought the elections under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar, we were with him and will remain with him, says Hindustani Awam Morcha.

8:16 am: Haven't staked claim for CM's chair: Nitish Kumar after Bihar election victory

7:38 am: In Delhi, the air quality index (AQI) at Okhla Phase-2 in still in "very poor" category, says Central Pollution Control Board.

7:09 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate two Ayurveda institutes in Rajasthan and Gujarat on Ayurveda Day today.

