New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of November 13:

10:40 am: Sudip Roy Barman, Member Tripura Legislative Assembly, has written to DGP Tripura Police requesting certain wards of Agartala Municipal Corporation be declared as "vulnerable and hyper-sensetive" ahead of the civic elections to be held on November 25

10:30 am: President Kovind will give away the National Sports Awards 2021 at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award will be given to 12 sportspersons incl Neeraj Chopra (Athletics), Ravi Kumar (Wrestling), Lovlina Borgohain (Boxing) and Sreejesh PR (Hockey)

10:20 am: 10 new Dengue cases reported in Meerut yesterday. Active cases of dengue are 246 including 67 patients admitted to hospital. 1272 patients have recovered so far. House to house survey being conducted. Presence of mosquito larvae found in rural areas: Akhilesh Mohan, CMO, Meerut

10:10 am: Mumbai | Special NDPS Court has granted bail to Mohak Jaiswal on a bail bond of Rs 50,000 in the drugs-on-cruise case He was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on 3rd October.

10:00 AM: Bihar | A total of 49,900 cases have been registered during raids under the liquor ban rules from Jan to Oct this year & seized 38,72,645 litres of liquor, says Police During which 62,140 accused have been arrested, out of them, 1,590 were from outside the state: Police

9:45 am: Health sector grant of Rs 8,453.92 crore released to local bodies of 19 States as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission: Ministry of Finance

9:30 am: COVID19 | India reports 11,850 new cases and 555 deaths in the last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 1,36,308; lowest in 274 days: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

9:00 am: Air quality deteriorates in Moradabad as thick smog covers the sky, the overall air quality is in 'severe category'

8:40 am: Thick smog covers Noida sky; Overall air quality in 'severe' category. (Data source: SAFAR- India)

8:25 am: Thick layer of smog, haze engulfs Delhi as air quality deteriorates to 'severe category', current AQI (Air Quality Index) stands at 476 Visuals from Lodhi Garden.

8:10 am: Thick layer of smoke and haze engulf Gurugram, air quality 'very poor'

7:50 am: 2 to 4 big names destroyed the entire sector. Every jeweller knew who they were&what they did. But the sad part is that all of that happened because somebody was signing that balance sheet: Commerce&Industry Minister Piyush Goyal while launching project CA Udaan in Delhi

7:40 am: Delhi | Air quality dips in the national capital as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 499 (Severe category).

7:30 am: Madhya Pradesh govt writes to Centre to rename Bhopal's Habibganj railway station after the tribal queen, Rani Kamlapati

7:20 am: There'll be range of topics, somewhere we've concern, somewhere we can work together, certainly security related. I'll leave it to Sunday preview calls: WH Press Secy to ANI on if concerns on border tensions with India will be raised in virtual meet of US-China Presidents

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan