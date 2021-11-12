New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of November 12:

7:55 am: Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Uttar Pradesh on Friday, where he will meet around 700 party leaders in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and brainstorm election strategies with them.

7:50 am: Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla to visit Kolkata today to hold meeting with West Bengal Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, Adl DGP over border issue. Officials from Army, BSF, Coast Guard and DMs from districts adjacent to border areas will be present virtually.

7:40 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch two customer-centric initiatives of the Reserve Bank of India today via video conferencing. These initiatives are the RBI Retail Direct Scheme and the Reserve Bank - Integrated Ombudsman Scheme

7:30 am: A new SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule carrying four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the company's Crew-3 mission docked successfully at the orbiting lab today, the company says.

7:23 am: Fire breaks out in Mandala scrap market godowns in Mankhurd area of Mumbai. "We got info about the fire at around 3 am. 12 fire engines, 10 tankers along with 150 firefighters have been deployed for fire fighting operation. No casualty reported," said a fire officer

7:15 am: BJP govt doesn't want to conduct caste census for backward communities. I want to assure you all that we will do it for you if voted to power: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav addressing a rally in Muzaffarnagar yesterday

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan