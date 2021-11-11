New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of November 11:

11:50 am: Mumbai | My daughter has sent a legal notice to former CM & BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis over his allegation that drugs were found at our residence. We will file a defemination case against Fadnavis, if he will not apologise to us: Maharashtra Minister & NCP leader Nawab Malik

11:30 am: Punjab Deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa today during a special session of the Legislative Assembly moved a resolution rejecting the Central Government's decision on extending the jurisdiction of BSF from 15 km to 50 km in border States

11:15 am: No new variant of COVID19 has been detected in Bengaluru recently. The number of deaths in the state has risen to 9, it could be due to late reporting of deaths by some hospitals: D Randeep, Secretary, Health Department, Karnataka government

11:00 am: Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik's son-in-law sends legal notice to former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis for "defamatory and false allegations against him and demands Rs 5 Cr on account of mental torture, agony and financial loss."

10:45 am: A 36-year-old property dealer was found dead in suspicious conditions in the Maidan Garhi area last night, revolver found at the spot. Forensic examination being conducted, further investigation underway: Delhi Police

10:30 am: Gangster Rancho, Rajesh Bawania gang's associate was intercepted today morning. During encounter he sustained bullet injury on his leg & was shifted to hospital, his condition is stable. 2 weapons & 10 cartridges were seized: Brijendra Kumar Yadav, DCP Outer North District

10:00 am: President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah attend the 51st Conference of Governors and Lt. Governors at Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi

9:30 am: COVID-19 | India reports 13,091 new cases and 340 deaths in the last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 1,38,556 ( lowest in 266 days): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

9:15 am: Mumbai | A 21-year old woman was killed by a stalker in RCF police station limits on 10th Nov. The man had stopped her auto-rickshaw and assaulted her. Case registered under section 302 IPC and other relevant sections, accused arrested: Mumbai Police

9:00 am: The Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal lies about 140 km southeast of Chennai,to cross b/w north TN-south Andhra Pradesh around Chennai by today evening.Strong winds to prevail, extremely heavy to heavy rainfall likely to occur in 6 districts:Dy Director General, IMD-Chennai

8:30 am: Encounter underway between Rajesh Bawania gang's associate and police in Bawana area, one injured: Delhi Police

8:15 am: Tamil Nadu | Incessant rain causes water-logging at several parts of Chennai

7:50 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be holding an ‘election masterclass’ in Varanasi on November 12 for almost the entire Uttar Pradesh BJP leadership of nearly 700 leaders and will review the preparations for the upcoming state assembly polls.

7:45 am: West Bengal | Devotees break their 36-hours long fast by offering Arghya to the rising sun at Takta Ghat in Kolkata on the last day of 4-day

7:40 am: Devotees make offerings to Sun God while standing in knee-deep water of toxic foam-laden Yamuna river, near Kalindi Kunj in Delhi on the last day of Chhath puja

7:32 am: Delhi Govt sets up a COVID vaccination camp for devotees near a Chhath puja ghat in Gavdi locality of Bhajanpura. "The camp has been organized for those have not taken the vaccine or whose second dose is due. Around 8,000 people are offering prayers here," says SDM Sharat Kumar

7:25 am: I want to congratulate the people of Jammu & Kashmir and the country on selection of Umran Malik in the India A squad for South Africa tour. I wish he plays well and make the country proud: Malik's father Abdul Rashid in Jammu

7:15 am: Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram districts of Tamil Nadu within next three hours (issued at 3:55 am): IMD

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan