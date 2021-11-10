New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Jagran English is back with its Breaking news and latest updates in which we give our readers all the important news which happens around the world in 'one page' and 'one click'. So stay tuned to catch all the live updates of January 1 here.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

9:14 hours: Many people don’t understand life of a judge. There're some unpalatable remarks being made on social media and various forums but when you see closely how much judges have to perform, it’s difficult for people like us to comprehend, says Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

8:15 hours: Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy Director Atul Karwal has been appointed as the new director general of NDRF, reports ANI.

7:53 hours: Mizoram reported 525 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths yesterday. Active cases stand at 5,782, says state health department.

7:40 hours: Delhi continues to witness 'very poor' air quality for the second day with AQI standing at 382, says SAFAR.

7:20 hours: Disruptive technologies are transforming the character of modern world, faster than ever before... Given our active borders and disputed borders in the North and East with our two neighbours, capability development remains a national imperative, says Army Chief General MM Naravane.

7:15 hours: Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar to be next Chief of Naval Staff, announces Defence Ministry.

