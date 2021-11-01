New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

11:36 hours: Sabyasachi Mukherjee has withdrawn the objectionable advertisement after my post. If he repeats such a thing,then direct action will be taken, no warning will be given. Appeal to him and those like him to not hurt sentiments of people, says Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra.

11:30 hours: Central Government has time till November 26, after that from November 27 farmers from villages will reach Delhi borders from all around with tractors and strengthen the agitation at protest sites, tweets Rakesh Tikait.

11:25 hours: Union Ministry of Health is monitoring Dengue cases in Delhi and other States closely. An expert team will do detailed planning with the Delhi Government to monitor the dengue cases, awareness campaigns will also be run in schools. Necessary speed testing will be conducted, reports ANI.

10:57 hours: Those who have relations with the Underworld should not speak about me. I will present evidence of Nawab Malik's relations with the Underworld. I am waiting for Diwali to pass, says BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

10:02 hours: Just In: India reports 12,514 COVID-19 cases, 12,718 recoveries and 251 deaths in last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Case tally: 3,42,85,814

Active cases: 1,58,817 (lowest in 248 days)

Total recoveries: 3,36,68,560

Death toll: 4,58,437

Total Vaccination: 1,06,31,24,205

9:42 hours: One Jaydeep Rana currently in jail in connection with a drug trafficking case has relations with former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He was financial head of famous River song by former Chief Minister's wife Amrita Fadnavis. Drugs business in the state grew under his tenure, says NCP's Nawab Malik.

9:21 hours: Yesterday, Chairman of the National Scheduled Castes Commission and BJP's, Arun Haldar visited Sameer Wankhede's residence and gave him a clean chit. He should have conducted an investigation first and submitted a detailed report. We will complain about him to the President," said NCP's Nawab Malik.

8:57 hours: BREAKING: LPG prices for commercial cylinders increased by Rs 266 from today onwards. Commercial cylinders of the 19 kg in Delhi will cost Rs 2,000.50 from today onwards which was costing Rs 1,734 earlier. No increase in domestic LPG cylinders.

8:36 hours: Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya to chair review meeting on dengue situation in Delhi today, reports ANI.

8:31 hours: Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Andhra Pradesh on the state's Formation Day. The people of Andhra Pradesh are known for their skills, determination and tenacity. That is why they are successful in many fields. May the people of Aandhra Pradesh always be happy, healthy and successful, tweets PM Modi.

8:25 hours: Greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Lakshadweep and Puducherry on the formation day. My best wishes to the residents of these States and Union Territories for their bright future, says President Ram Nath Kovind.

7:52 hours: Mizoram reported 165 new COVID-19 cases and 1 death yesterday. Active cases stand at 6,479, says state health department.

7:30 hours: PM Modi arrives in Glasgow to take part in UN's 26th 'Conference of the Parties' (COP26) on climate change.

7:25 hours: Assam reported 212 new COVID-19 cases, 236 recoveries and 1 death, yesterday. Active cases stand at 2,327 and total positive cases are at 6,10,645, says state health department.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma