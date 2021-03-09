New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: From the Assembly Elections in five states -- West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry -- to farmers' protest against three farm acts to Parliament Budget Session, we at English Jagran focus on all the top news of the day to give our readers a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of March 9

9;50 am; Enforcement Directorate conducts raids on properties linked to Punjab AAP MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira at five locations in Punjab, one in Chandigarh, and two in Delhi, in connection with money laundering and fake passport racket cases.

9;40 am; India reports 15,388 new COVID-19 cases, 16, 596 recoveries, and 77 deaths in the last 24 hours Total cases: 1,12,44,786 Total recoveries: 1,08,99,394 Active cases: 1,87,462 Death toll: 1,57,930

9:30 am: Union Home Ministry has extended deployment of 93 out of 113 companies of Central Armed Police Forces in Delhi till March 15 for law and order duties. Rest 20 companies of CRPF, BSF and CISF to be withdrawn after March 10.

9:15 am: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who also holds finance portfolio, giving final touches to Delhi's first e-Budget which he will present in the Assembly later today.

9:00 am: A team of 52 officers and 172 staff of Anti Corruption Bureau today conducted raids and search related to disproportionate assets against nine officers at 28 places in 11 districts: Anti Corruption Bureau, Karnataka

8:45 am: Over 7.4 lakh samples were tested for COVID-19 yesterday; taking number of total samples tested so far to over 22 crores, says ICMR

8:30 am: Six people have been arrested for allegedly beating a 32-year-old man to death in Rajouri Garden area of Delhi last night: Delhi Police

8:15 am: Anguished by loss of lives due to fire tragedy in Kolkata. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. BJP stands with the bereaved families & will help in all way possible: BJP chief JP Nadda

8:00 am: Saddened by the loss of lives due to the fire tragedy in Kolkata. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest: PM Narendra Modi.

PM Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic fire in Kolkata. Rs 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured: PMO

7:45 am: Thane Municipal Corporation imposes lockdown in COVID hotspot areas, from today till March 31. So far, 16 areas have been identified as hotspots in Thane. Activities will be allowed in areas outside hotspots as per relaxation given under Mission Begin Again by Maharashtra govt.

7:30 am: Parliament to function as per usual timings existing before the COVID-19 situation from today.

7:15 am: Punjab: Girls who tried to escape from Gandhi Vanita Ashram in Jalandhar alleged that they're not given proper food & other facilities at the place. "We reached the spot when we came to know about the incident. We are trying to address their grievances," said police

7:00 am: PM Modi will inaugurate ‘Maitri Setu’ built over Feni river, between India & Bangladesh today via video conferencing. He will also inaugurate & lay the foundation stone of multiple infrastructure projects in Tripura during the event.

