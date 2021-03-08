Catch all the LIVE Updates of March 8 here.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: From the Assembly Elections in five states -- West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry -- to farmers' protest against three farm acts to Parliament Budget Session, we at English Jagran focus on all the top news of the day to give our readers a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates from March 8:

11:07 am: CBI, Kolkata has summoned IG and SP rank officers from Kolkata Police today, in connection with cattle smuggling case: CBI officials

10:40 am: A 45-years-old Major rank officer has been arrested by Pune City Police from Wellington in Tamil Nadu, in an ongoing investigation of a case related to Army recruitment exam paper leak: Pune City Police officials

10:11 am: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to address the national executive meeting of Indian Youth Congress office-bearers today.

9:46 am: India reports 18,599 new COVID-19 cases, 14,278 recoveries and 97 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total cases: 1,12,29,398

Total recoveries: 1,08,82,798

Active cases: 1,88,747

Death toll: 1,57,853

9:12 am: Don't go with rumours, the Olympics are on track. The process and protocols are to be decided otherwise the dates are finalised, says Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.

8:37 am: 2,746 samples received from Maharashtra Assembly on March 6 and 7, 36 tested positive for COVID, ahead of Budget session, says Mumbai's JJ Hospital.

8:36 am: PM Modi extends greetings and salutes women power on International Women's Day 2021.

"India takes pride in many accomplishments of women of our nation. It's our Govt’s honour to be getting the opportunity to work towards furthering women empowerment across a wide range of sectors," he says.

8:10 am: Maharashtra: Pune reported 2,044 new COVID-19 cases, 1,348 recoveries and 8 deaths today, as per Pune Zilha Parishad.

Total cases: 4,19,465

Total recoveries: 3,96,244

Active cases: 14,087

Death toll: 9,303

8:05 am: French billionaire politician Olivier Dassault killed in helicopter crash, reports Reuters.



8:00 am: The second part of the Parliament Budget Session will begin today with all necessary COVID-19 precautionary mesures in place.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma