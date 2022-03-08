New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at English Jagran, we will continue our focus on the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa. The exit poll results were declared on Monday evening according to which the BJP is likely to retain power in Uttar Pradesh and Manipur. Meanwhile, a tough competition is predicted between the BJP and Congress in Uttarakhand and Goa while Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP might sweep Punjab.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

11:30 hours: We have set a target of 40+ seats and are confident of forming a stable government... When the final results are declared we expect the number to be 40+ only... We haven't taken a decision on CM (face), no question of a new Chief Minister, says BJP Manipur president Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi.

11:14 hours: Today's march at Lucknow (under party's 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' campaign in Uttar Pradesh) is to celebrate our 159 women candidates. I think it is a big thing that all of them fought, and on International Women's Day 2022 we should celebrate them, says Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

10:56 hours: We fought as hard as we could. We will wait and see the results, says Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

10:39 hours: Most exit polls have shown BJP government in Uttarakhand, even those numbers are less, our numbers will be more and we will form a majority government... People have given certificate to the work done by BJP in the state, says Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

10:05 hours: Today at 6 pm, PM Modi will address a programme at women saint's camp in Kutch's Dhordo on the occasion of International Women's Day 2022.

9:32 hours: Today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a rally in Tripura's Agarthala on the completion of four years of BJP government in the northeast state.

9:08 hours: All exit polls are showing that BJP will form government with majority. Some are showing 45 seats, some 47 seats but I believe there will be more seats when the final result is out. People of Uttarakhand have shown faith in us and will form government, says Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

8:47 hours: Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda has been sent to Uttarakhand as observer to take calls after the results, reports ANI.

8:40 hours: All exit polls are showing lead to BJP. This election was based on PM Modi and CM Yogi's development and welfare schemes. People have realised it and voted for BJP. We will going to form government with majority, says Nishad Party founder Sanjay Nishad.

8:35 hours: I am not amazed as we have said NDA government will return to power in Uttar Pradesh and exit polls are also directing in the same direction. People have benefited from our social welfare schemes. Voters have felt a positive change in our government, says Union minister &Apna Dal (Sonelal) chief Anupriya Patel.

