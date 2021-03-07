Stay tuned to catch all the LIVE Updates of March 7.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a mega rally in West Bengal's Kolkata today to gather support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Here are the LIVE Updates from March 7:

7:30 am: United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin likely to visit India later this month, reports ANI.

7:24 am: PM Modi will also address the Janaushadhi Diwas celebrations and dedicate the 7500th Janaushadhi Kendra at NEIGRIHMS in Shillong today via video conferencing.

7:21 am: PM Modi to address a mega rally at the Brigade Parade Grounds in West Bengal's Kolkata today for the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma