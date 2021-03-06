New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address a conference of the country's top military leadership at Kevadia in Gujarat's Narmada district. The Combined Commanders' Conference, a three-day brainstorming meet of top military officials, began in Kevadia on Thursday.

Here are the LIVE Updates from March 6:

7:38 am: I have put 13.5 years in the service and I'm presently posted in Ladakh region. The way this organisation has been accepting us in all facets,gradually all opportunities will be opened. I'm sure we're going to go ahead in all roles, says Indian Army’s Major Euthica ahead of Women's Day.

7:21 am: An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on Richter Scale hit Ladakh at 5:11 am, says National Center for Seismology.

7:18 am: PM Modi to address a conference of the country's top military leadership in Gujarat today.

