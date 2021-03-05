Stay tuned to catch all the live updates here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award today. Prime Minister Modi will also deliver the keynote address at the Cambridge Energy Research Associates Week (CERAWeek) 2021 on Friday at around 7 pm via video conferencing, according to an official release by the PMO.

Here are the LIVE Updates of March 5:

11:40 am: Our govt is bringing back-to-back reforms in this field. Our policy & strategy is clear. We believe in minimum govt, maximum governance. Our expectation is zero effect, zero defect. To make our companies & manufacturing globally competitive, we'd have to work day in, day out: PM

11:30 am: We need to take big steps & increase our speed & scale (in manufacturing). After COVID's experience of past 1 year, I'm convinced that it's India's responsibility & not just an opportunity to move fast in this direction. Manufacturing transforms every segment of economy: PM Modi

11:20 am: Union Budget & country's policy-making shouldn't just be restricted to a govt process. Every stakeholder associated with development of the country should have an effective engagement in it: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a webinar on the Production Linked Incentives scheme

11:10 am: Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau to file charge sheet in Sushant Singh Rajput related drug case in Special NDPS court today. Actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother and others are accused in the case

11:00 am: Bharat Ratna should be conferred upon Savitribai Phule and Shahuji Maharaj. Shiv Sena's stand is not our stand: Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole on Shiv Sena's demand for Bharat Ratna to Vinayak Damodar Savarkar

10:40 am: Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs hold a protest in State Assembly premises on the issue of Maratha reservation

10:30 am: Action will be taken against those who do not follow government guidelines, keep hotels and pubs operation till late hours. BMC is regularly conducting raids at various locations: Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh

10:20 am: A woman killed her two children, died by suicide in the Shakurpur area of northwest Delhi last night; further investigation underway: Delhi Police

10:10 am: CRPF troops in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem district during vehicle checking duty have apprehended 8 naxal couriers and recovered 350 electric detonators, 9 liquid Gelatin sticks wires, motorcycle and cash from their possession: CRPF

10:00 am: TMC Election Committee meeting scheduled to be held today at CM Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kolkata

9:45 am: Maharashtra: Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has found hygiene-related lapses at a five-star hotel in Mumbai's Bandra during a routine inspection under Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) norms. FDA has sealed the kitchen store at the hotel.

9;20 am; The meeting of the BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) scheduled to be held today has been cancelled

9:16 am; India reports 16,838 new #COVID19 cases, 13,819 discharges and 113 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,11,73,761 Total discharges: 1,08,39,894 Death toll: 1,57,548 Active cases: 1,76,319 Total vaccination: 1,80,05,503

9:12 am: A total of 21,99,40,742 samples tested for #COVID19 up to 4th March 2021. Of these, 7,61,834 samples were tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

9:05 am: We continue to monitor the situation at the China-India border. We welcome the agreements reached by the foreign ministers of China & India during the phone conversation on Feb 25: Russian Foreign Ministry Spox Maria Zakharova

9:00 am: We respect the parties’ resolve to settle the situation without foreign interference and within the existing framework of the multi-level mechanisms of bilateral dialogue: Russian Foreign Ministry Spox Maria Zakharova

8;50 am; 10 staff of Radha Krishna restaurant, SV Road, Andheri (West) test positive for COVID19. All 10 shifted to BKC Jumbo COVID Centre: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

8:40 am: Andhra Pradesh: Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee has called for a statewide bandh today against Centre's decision to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant; TDP & Left parties have extended support to the bandh call CITU, CPM hold protest at Madilapalem junction, Vizag

8:20 am: US President has congratulated NASA team for Perseverance rover's success. Lauding the team, incl Indian-American aerospace engineer Dr Swati Mohan, one of many who spearheaded development & landing system for rover, he said that the Indian-Americans are "taking over the country”

7:53 am: Bengaluru: Central Crime Branch has arrested a Nigerian drug peddler in Hennur and seized 500 gms MDMA worth Rs 40 lakhs

7:45 am: We condemn terrorists who seek to infiltrate across the Line of Control. We continue to support direct dialogue between India & Pakistan on Kashmir & other areas of concern: US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price

7:22 am: Chhattisgarh: A man climbed on an electricity pole in Balrampur yesterday; he was rescued by a police team. "He was upset as his wife had gone somewhere without informing him. He appeared to be intoxicated," said police

7:10 am: India has consistently underlined the need for an impartial and objective investigation into any alleged use of chemical weapons: R Ravindra, DPR-Political Coordinator at the UN Security Council meeting on Syria

