New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of March 4:

11:20 am: CISF has been alerted. The man's location was traced to Firozabad. Further investigation underway: Shiv Ram Yadav, SP (Protocol), Agra

11:10 am: We'd received info from control room that a man called them up saying that there are discrepancies in military recruitment & he wasn't recruited. A Bomb is kept at Taj Mahal which will explode soon. Security check is being done around Taj Mahal: Shiv Ram Yadav, SP (Protocol) Agra

11:00 am: Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his parents get the first dose of the #COVID19 vaccine at LNJP hospital. People above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with comorbidities are getting inoculated in this phase of COVID-19 vaccination.

10:45 am: Delhi: BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Rahul Sinha arrive at the residence of party's national joint General Secretary organization Shivprakash, for a meeting.

10:30 am: We won't get less than 200 (seats), it'll definitely be more than 200. We didn't begin preparations today, we'd started 5 yrs back. We've proceeded phase-wise, we all saw results in Lok Sabha elections. We're going ahead with mantra of '19 mein half, 21 mein saaf': WB BJP chief

10:05 am: India reports 17,407 new #COVID19 cases, 14,031 discharges and 89 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,11,56,923 Total discharges: 1,08,26,075 Death toll: 1,57,435 Active cases: 1,73,413 Total vaccination: 1,66,16,048

9:50 am: Punjab: Farmers in Amritsar prepare their tractor trollies for summer season, before leaving for Delhi where they're continuing their agitation against #FarmLaws. Nets to keep away mosquitoes but ensure air circulation, fans, mosquito repellants and water filters installed.

9;35 am: Haryana: 2 groups clashed over an earlier dispute at a program in Siwaha village, Jind y'day. Sarpanch says, "My family was attacked. On Feb 27, JJP MLA Amarjeet Dhanda was invited to a 'bhandara' where a singer praised him, but they (miscreants) didn't like it & created a scene

9:25 am: This is a case of rivalry between two groups in the village. 4 people from one group & 3 from the other, injured. A panchayat was held earlier in the matter. There are allegations (over firing), probe is on: DSP Pushpa Khatri, Jind, Haryana

9;10 am; 4th test, day 1: England win the toss and elect to bat first against India at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. India is currently leading the 4 match series 2-1

8:55 am: Team India playing XI for 4th test - Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj and Ishant Sharma

8:45 am: Team England playing XI for 4th test - Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, Ben Foakes, Dom Bess, Jack Leach and James Anderson

8:35 am: Maharashtra: The Income Tax search that started at the commerce centre of a talent management company in Mumbai yesterday, continues for the second day.

8;25 am: Kerala: ED served notice to former minister & Indian Union Muslim League MLA VK Ebrahim Kunju, asking him to appear before its Kochi office on March 22nd for interrogation in connection with a money laundering case. ED also asked to produce details of his income and assets.

8:10 am: Prayagraj: Two criminals shot dead in an encounter with UP STF late last night in Arail. They were identified as Vakil Pandey and Amzad, who were involved in 2013 murder case of the then deputy jailer Anil Kumar Tyagi, at the behest of gangster Munna Bajrangi & Mukhtar Ansari.

7:55 am: Odisha: Fire continues to rage in Similipal National Park; State CM Naveen Patnaik has reviewed the situation and asked officials to take preventive measures to control it, as per Chief Minister's Office

7:45 am: The first tranche of 500k doses arrived this morning in Canada from Serum Institute of India with 1.5 million more doses to follow. We look forward to future collaboration: Anita Anand, Canadian Minister of Public Services & Procurement

7:35 am: Supreme Court will today hear a batch of petitions filed by women officers for Permanent Commission in Indian Army & Navy, seeking a direction that contempt proceedings be initiated against those who had allegedly failed in their duty to comply with the SC's earlier judgement.

7:25 am: Jammu and Kashmir: Authorities organized Ski mountaineering event for girls during Khelo India second winter games event at Gulmarg. "I am very excited and want to be the winner," said a participant

7:10 am: Our National Program for Prevention & Control of Deafness has enhanced its reached to cover nearly 80% of the country's population. We plan to expand access to affordable hearing technologies for all those in need: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on World Hearing Day y'day

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan