New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of March 31:

10:00 am: We believe that peace would be best achieved if there is an understanding within & around Afghanistan. We also believe that there needs to be good faith negotiations & that we should remain true to principles of 'Heart of Asia': EAM S Jaishankar in Dushanbe, Tajikistan

9:45 am: Delhi: Fire breaks out at a readymade garments factory in Raghupura Part-2, Gandhinagar; fire tenders rushed to the spot

9:30 am: India reports 53,480 new #COVID19 cases, 41,280 discharges, and 354 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,21,49,335 Total recoveries: 1,14,34,301 Active cases: 5,52,566 Death toll: 1,62,468 Total vaccination: 6,30,54,353

9:15 am: Maharashtra: NCB takes actor Ajaz Khan for a medical check-up before producing him before a court in Mumbai for remand. "Only 4 sleeping pills were found at my home. My wife has suffered a miscarriage & is using these pills as antidepressants," he says.

9:00 am: Delhi: Two people killed, two injured after a truck ran over footpath in Kashmiri Gate area early morning today

8:30 am: Election Commission of India directs Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal to transfer Bichitra Bikas Roy, CI Mahishadal, Purba Medinipur. "He shall not be posted in any election duty till completion of polls," it says.

8;10 am; West Bengal: Police busted an illegal arms manufacturing unit and arrested two persons at a village in Naihati area of North 24 Parganas yesterday. "Two arms, some unfinished arms & ammunition have been seized," said Amarnath, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1).

7:55 am: We're using a different approach to contain COVID19 spread in Nashik. We are issuing a ticket of Rs 5 per person to enter market area for an hour. It's an attempt to save the city from entering lockdown: Deepak Pandey, Commissioner of Police, Nashik City

7:40 am: After running some tests, we decided to perform the surgery on him (Sharad Pawar) today as there were some complications. We will be deciding on the removal of his Gallbladder later. Currently, he is under observation: Amit Maydeo, Doctor

7:25 am: Sharad Pawar ji is doing well after the operation. Stone has been removed from the Gallbladder successfully: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope

7:15 am: Lockdown which was to be imposed from March 31 in Aurangabad, has now been cancelled. We had submitted a proposal regarding lockdown to the government. Revised guidelines will be presented soon: Sunil Chavan, District Collector, Aurangabad

7:00 am: We've given 61 million doses of vaccine to Indians & provided 64 million doses to 84 countries. These are either gifted or are contractual or given through COVAX facility that has been created to help all countries internationally by WHO: Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan