Here are the LIVE Updates of March 30:

11:20 am: Jammu and Kashmir: Wreath laying ceremony of CRPF constable Jagganath Roy, who was injured in Lawaypora terror attack on March 25 and succumbed to his injuries yesterday, underway in Srinagar.

11:15 am: Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's PIL will be heard by Bombay High Court tomorrow. Singh's PIL seeks CBI inquiry against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and challenges his transfer.

11:05 am: Many ICU beds and ventilators are available in government hospitals: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

10:55 am: No bed will be allotted directly to anyone by hospitals. All allotment of hospital beds shall be through 24 Ward War Rooms only & therefore no one should try to procure positive covid report directly from testing labs: BMC Commissioner IS Chahal.

10:50 pm: We will make additional 2269 covid beds available to our citizens in private hospitals (including 360 ICUs) with immediate effect. This will be in addition to more than 3000 beds currently vacant in Mumbai for covid patients: Iqbal Singh Chahal, Commissioner, BMC.

10:45 am: 80% of total COVID beds & 100% of ICU beds at private hospitals shall be kept reserved for Ward War Room allotment COVID19 patients only. No direct admission to any of these reserved beds to be taken by hospitals: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in a circular issued yesterday

10:30 am: Gujarat | Number of people found positive for COVID-19 at Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad has reached 70: Dr Mehul Acharya, Deputy Health Officer, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation

10:15 am: Mumbai: Fire breaks out at 7 cloth shops in Goregaon West; 4 fire engines and 4 water tankers are at the spot. Fire fighting operation underway

10;00 am: Chandigarh administration declares 25 areas in the UT as containment zone, in wake of increasing #COVID19 cases.

9:40 am: India reports 56,211 new #COVID19 cases, 37,028 discharges, and 271 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry. Total cases: 1,20,95,855 Total recoveries: 1,13,93,021 Active cases:5,40,720 Death toll: 1,62,114 Total vaccination: 6,11,13,354

9:00 am: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to meet Tajikistan President and Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan on the sidelines of 'Heart of Asia' conference in Dushanbe, Tajikistan today

8;45 am; National Conference President Farooq Abdullah tests positive for #COVID19, tweets his son Omar Abdullah.

8;30 am; Total number of samples tested up to 29th March is 24,26,50,025 including 7,85,864 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research

8;15 am; Such meetings take place at this level. This is our country's culture, we must meet besides politics. A meeting is not only meant for political discussion. Amit Shah is the country's HM & Sharad Pawar might have met him for some work:Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil

7:55 am: Andhra Pradesh: Ruckus erupted at a theatre in Visakhapatnam during the release of the trailer of actor & Jan Sena chief Pawan Kalyan's movie, yesterday

7:43 am: Cash, items worth Rs 248.9 crore seized in West Bengal till now: Additional Chief Electoral Officer

7:30 am: Madhya Pradesh: Airport security staff recovered Chinkara horns from the possession of a passenger in Indore. "We received information that a person was possessing a conjoint horn of Chinkara without its documentation. Probe underway," said SDO, Forest Department

7:15 am: Punjab: A woman was killed allegedly by her husband in Ludhiana. "Neighbours told that the accused along with few others were present in the house. After the incident, the accused fled away with his child. The search is on. Investigation underway," said police

7:00 am: Assam: Police recovered arms and ammunition in Gossaigaon area of Kokrajhar yesterday. "During a search operation, we have seized three AK 56 rifles, magazines of three AK 56 and 157 rounds of bullets. Probe on," said Police

