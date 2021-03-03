New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of March 3:

8:45 am: Bulandshahar | 60-year-old mentally unstable man attacked wife and three daughters with a hammer, last night. Wife and two daughters died on the spot, while one daughter admitted to hospital in critical condition. Accused fled the scene, probe on: Santosh Kumar Singh, SSP

8:30 am: Bihar: Police conduct simultaneous raids at various jails across the state in the presence of local administration; more details awaited

8:10 am: Delhi: Counting of votes for MCD by-poll in five wards -Ward No 32N, (Rohini-C), Ward No 62N, (Shalimar Bagh North) in north Delhi and Ward No 02-E (Trilokpuri), Ward No 08-E (Kalyanpuri) and Ward No 41-E (Chauhan Bangar), will be held today

8:00 am: A fire broke out at an auto garage in Daighar area. Fire tender reached the spot & doused fire. No casualty or injury was reported. Around 15 two-wheelers parked at garage were burnt down: Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC)

7:45 am: Lucknow: Son of MP Kaushal Kishore was shot in his chest "Ayush, son of MP has received a gun shot injury and was brought to the hospital for treatment. His condition is stable now. Case will be registered. Investigation underway," says police

7:30 am: In Kerala & many other states, public finances are in disarray with states having to resort to excessive borrowing, which creates an intolerable burden on future budgets: Former PM and Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh

7:15 am: UNGA will consider tomorrow draft resolution on “International Year of Millets 2023” initiated by India with Bangladesh, Kenya, Nepal, Nigeria, Russia & Senegal: India's Permanent Rep to UN, TS Tirumurti

7:00 am: It is our priority & duty to not let any communal and fascist force come into power (in West Bengal). We've decided to strengthen Mamata ji's hands & give our unconditional support to her. She has called us & we'll be there wherever she needs us: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

