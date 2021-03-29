Breaking News, Latest Updates March 29 LIVE: Stay tuned to catch all the live updates of the day.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

With the whole country celebrating the Holi, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee organised a massive roadshow in Nandigram today to gather support for her party for the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021. Banerjee will face her lieutenant-turned-challenger Suvendu Adhikari from this high profile seat this year.

Here are the LIVE Updates from March 29:

11:35 am: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holds 'padyatra' from Khudiram More to Thakur Chawk in Nandigram.

11:16 am: Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh reported high number of COVID daily new cases. 84.5 per cent of new cases are reported from these states. Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh account for 80 per cent of active cases, says Centre.

10:33 am: No project in Kerala can be successful without giving commission. This government is not a popular government but a commissioned government, says Union Minister Giriraj Singh in Thiruvanathapuram.

10:03 am: India reports 68,020 new COVID-19 cases, 32,231 discharges, and 291 deaths in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 1,20,39,644

Total recoveries: 1,13,55,993

Active cases: 5,21,808

Death toll: 1,61,843

Total vaccination: 6,05,30,435

9:45 am: Total number of samples tested up to 28th March is 24,18,64,161 including 9,13,319 samples tested yesterday, says Indian Council of Medical Research.

9:18 am: Also Read -- Lockdown 2.0 looms in Maharashtra as state reports biggest spike of 40,000 new COVID-19 cases

8:56 am: We'll not only ensure NCP candidates' victory but are also going to ensure that the LDF, which we are a part of for the past 40 years, should also win in Kerala. In fact, this will be a record for 2 consecutive terms, says NCP leader Praful Patel in Kochi.

There will be an LDF govt and that itself will show how popular CM Pinarayi Vijayan is and how popular is LDF's work. It also shows that the people of Kerala are taking the right decision in the interest of the development and welfare of the state, he added.

8:35 am: President Ram Nath Kovind extends best wishes to countrymen on the occasion of Holi.

8:15 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends best wishes to everyone on the occasion of Holi.

"Wishing you all a very happy Holi. This festival of joy, happiness, laughter and glee should infuse new vigour and new energy into everyone's life," he tweeted in Hindi.

8:00 am: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee will hold a massive roadshow in Nandigram today.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma