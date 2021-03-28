New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today and spoke about last year's Janata Curfew. The Prime Minister also lauded the 'Corona Warriors' and said that India is running the world's largets vaccination program against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are the LIVE Updates from March 28:

11:32 am: PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat address ends.

11:28 am: In the month of March when we are celebrating Women's Day, many women players secured records and medals in their name. India bagged top position during the ISSF World Cup shooting organised at Delhi. India also topped the gold medals tally: PM Modi

11:27 am: Many farmers are now getting into bee farming. The people of Gurdum village, Darjeeling have taken up honey bee farming and today there is a significant demand for honey harvested by them. This is also increasing their income. They're helping in Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign: PM Modi

11:19 am: This month it is going to be 10 years since the horrifying tsunami that hit Japan. Thousands of people had lost their lives to this tsunami. A similar tsunami had hit India in 2004: PM Modi

11:13 am: In the struggle for freedom, our fighters underwent innumerable hardships since they considered sacrifice for the sake of the country as their duty. May the immortal saga of their sacrifice, ‘Tyaag’ and ‘Balidan’ continuously inspire us towards the path of duty: PM Modi

11:12 am: And that is the very reason they resolutely held on the whole year, without tiring, without halting. Steadfastly, they endured to save the life of each and every citizen of the country: PM Modi

11:11 am: Similarly, expressing honour, respect for our Corona Warriors, ringing Thaalis, applauding, lighting a lamp! You cannot imagine how much it had touched the hearts of Corona Warriors: PM Modi

11:10 am: My dear countrymen, last year it was this very month of March when the country heard the term ‘Janata Curfew’for the first time. Just have a look at the experience of the might of the great Praja, people of this great country: PM Modi

11:04 am: PM Modi begins his address

10:42 am: PM Modi to address nation on Mann Ki Baat shortly.

10:12 am: Andhra Pradesh: Eight dead and six injured after a tempo and lorry collided with each other near Damaramadugu village in Nellore district earlier today, reports ANI.

9:59 am: India reports 62,714 new COVID19 cases, 28,739 discharges, and 312 deaths in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 1,19,71,624

Total recoveries: 1,13,23762

Active cases: 4,86,310

Death toll: 1,61,552

Total vaccination: 6,02,69,782

9:24 am: Fire breaks out at the cardiology department of LPS Institute Of Cardiology in Kanpur, reports ANI.

8:54 am: Four persons of a family lost their lives in an explosion at their residence in Tisri Police Station limits. The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. Prima facie it appears to be a cylinder blast. Probe is underway, says Giridih Amit Renu.

8:10 am: One person dead and multiple others were wounded in a stabbing at a public library in Vancouver, Canada, and a suspect, who apparently acted alone, was taken into custody, reports Reuters.

7:40 am: Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has appealed to the people of the state to celebrate Holi at their home following COVID-19 guidelines, says Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office.

7:30 am: PM Modi will today address the nation today via his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma