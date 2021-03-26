New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: From the Assembly Elections in five states -- West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry -- to farmers' protest against three farm acts to Parliament Budget Session, we at English Jagran focus on all the top news of the day to give our readers a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of March 26:

8:00 am: Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a two-day visit to Bangladesh, his first visit to a foreign country since the COVID19 outbreak. He will attend an event at the National Martyr's Memorial and the National Day program today.

7:45 am: Two casualties have been reported in fire incident. Rescue operation for 76 patients admitted to COVID care hospital is underway. Level-3 or level-4 fire broke out on first floor of a mall at 12.30 AM. Around 23 fire tenders present at the spot: DCP Prashant Kadam

7:33 am: Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at a hospital in Mumbai's Bhandup; rescue operation on "Cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. I've seen a hospital at mall for the first time. Action to be taken. 70 patients including COVID infected shifted to another hospital," says Mumbai Mayor

7:25 am: PM Modi will visit Bangladesh today and tomorrow. During his visit, he will be inaugurating Bapu Bangabandhu Digital Video Exhibition in Dhaka. He will also meet Bangladesh Foreign Minister and attend National Day Programme.

7:15 am: "Our multifaceted cooperation in diverse sectors has been strengthened with strong political commitment of both governments," wrote President Ram Nath Kovind to the people & President of Bangladesh on their 50th Independence Day

7:00 am: For empowerment of District Development Councils & Block Development Councils, a provision of Rs 200 cr for 20 DDCs of UT, besides Rs 25 lakhs has been kept for each BDC. Rs 1,313 cr allocated for Panchayati Raj Institutions/Urban Local Bodies: J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan