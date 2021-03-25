New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: From the Assembly Elections in five states -- West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry -- to farmers' protest against three farm acts to Parliament Budget Session, we at English Jagran focus on all the top news of the day to give our readers a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of March 25:

9;50 am; Man arrested for allegedly poisoning his in-laws in Inderpuri area over arguments with them, say Delhi Police

9;40 am; Rajasthan: Three security personnel killed, five injured after their vehicle turned turtle in Suratgarh, Sri Ganganagar district last night

9;30 am; India reports 53,476 new #COVID19 cases, 26,490 recoveries, and 251 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,17,87,534 Total recoveries: 1,12,31,650 Active cases: 3,95,192 Death toll: 1,60,692 Total vaccination: 5,31,45,709

9;20 am; Districts administration, state govt agencies, private entities & other stakeholder concerned should take all necessary measures to promote COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in workplaces & in public, especially in crowded places, in view of rising no. of cases: Uttarakhand Govt

9;10 am; Karnataka received 4 lakh doses of COVID19 vaccine late last night and another tranche of 12 lakh doses expected to arrive by this week. Measures have been taken to ensure that there is no shortage of vaccine in the State: Dr K Sudhakar, State Health Minister

9:00 am: Total number of samples tested up to 24th March is 23,75,03,882 including 10,65,021 samples tested yesterday: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)

8;45 am; On the basis of a viral video of an incident from north-east Delhi's Khajuri Khas area, a case has been registered against the person who is seen assaulting another in the video. It is a simple case of theft and physical assault. Investigation underway: Delhi Police

8:30 am: Now, CoWIN does not schedule your second dose vaccination appointment automatically. You should schedule it yourself as per the recommended gap between the two doses of the vaccine: RS Sharma, Chairman, Empowered Group on COVID vaccination

8:15 am: Bihar: A minor girl has allegedly been raped in the Muzaffarpur district's Bochaha area "We investigated the case and FIR has been registered. Two names have surfaced. Raids are being conducted to nab the accused," Muzaffarpur SP Jayant Kant said yesterday

8:00 am: United States is planning to impose sanctions on two conglomerates controlled by Myanmar’s military over the generals February 1 takeover and a deadly crackdown: Reuters quoting sources

7:50 am: North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the sea near Japan: Reuters quoting Prime Minister of Japan

7:38 am: Delhi: Two criminals with rewards on their heads were injured during an encounter with Delhi Police Crime Branch near Pragati Maidan area.

7:25 am: Madhya Pradesh: Seven buses were gutted in fire at a bus stand in Damoh. "Fire was doused. No casualties have been reported. An investigation will be carried out to ascertain the cause of the fire," says CSP Abhishek Tiwari

7:15 am: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to investigate the allegation of corrupt malpractices on him by former Mumbai Police chief Param Bir Singh

7:00 am: Home Department has issued an order restricting gatherings at public places, markets and religious places for Holi and Shab-e-Barat on March 28 & March 29: Government of Rajasthan

