Here are the LIVE Updates of March 24:

10;20 am; In wake of the increasing number of #COVID19 cases, cinema halls, malls, metro and religious place have been called 'super spreader' areas. All DMS have been instructed to increase surveillance in areas: Delhi Government

10;00 am; Firozabad: 12 injured after a double-decker bus overturned on Agra-Lucknow Expressway, earlier today. Injured have been admitted to hospital. The bus was enroute to Malda (West Bengal) from Gurugram (Haryana).

9;45 am; Mumbai: A delegation of BJP leaders led by Devendra Fadnavis arrives at Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

9;30 am; India reports 47,262 new #COVID19 cases, 23,907 recoveries, and 275 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry Total cases: 1,17,34,058 Total recoveries: 1,12,05,160 Active cases: 3,68,457 Death toll: 1,60,441 Total vaccination: 5,08,41,286

9:00 am: A rescue mission was carried out by personnel of 48th Battalion ITBP near Sherathang, Sikkim last night at 13,500 feet. 3 vehicles with 17 tourists got stranded nearby Sarathang due to heavy snowfall. All tourists were safely evacuated: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)

8:40 am: Maharashtra Cabinet to meet today at Sahyadri Guest House, Malabar Hill in Mumbai

8:30 am: Maharashtra: Two persons were severely injured after two trucks collided on Mumbai-Nashik Expressway near Thane West at around 1:25 am. Both trucks have successfully been removed & the highway is operational for vehicles now.

8:10 am: J&K: Indian Army in collaboration with a Delhi-based NGO organised an artificial limbs measurement camp for people who lost their limbs in mine blasts & cross-border firing, in Poonch yesterday. "We'll provide artificial limbs free of cost to beneficiaries," an NGO official said.

7:55 am: US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas spoke with India’s Ambassador to US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu. They agreed to re-establish US-India Homeland Security Dialogue & to discuss important issues such as cybersecurity & emerging technology: Dept of Homeland Security

7:43 am: United States Senate votes 57-43 to confirm Indian-American physician Vivek Murthy to be President Joe Biden's surgeon general. "I look forward to working with you to help our nation heal and create a better future for our children," Murthy says.

7:37 am: Today's incident is condemnable. All members of the Assembly should respect the Constitution. This is a serious issue: Vijay Kumar Singh, Speaker, Bihar Legislative Assembly

7:24 am: I have never seen such activities in the Assembly. They (Opposition MLAs) should have participated in the debate. We would have replied to every question of them (regarding Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021): Bihar CM Nitish Kumar in Bihar Assembly

7:15 am: In view of the COVID-19 rising cases on campuses, the Telangana government on Tuesday has decided to temporarily close all educational institutions except for medical colleges across the state from Wednesday, March 24.

7:00 am: Karnataka: People of Marathi community protested after a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj collapsed in Hubli y'day. "Statue's quality is in question. An enquiry will be conducted & another statue will be installed here," said Hubli-Dharwad Municipal Corporation Commissioner.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan