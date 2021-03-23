New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: From the Assembly Elections in five states -- West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry -- to farmers' protest against three farm acts to Parliament Budget Session, we at English Jagran focus on all the top news of the day to give our readers a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of March 23:

9:00 am: Madhya Pradesh: 13 dead and 4 injured after a bus collided with an auto in Purani Chhawani area of Gwalior, earlier today.

8:50 am: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) releases a list of 13 candidates for #WestBengalElections2021

8:40 am: I stepped out of my home on February 28 for the first time for official work. I am sharing all this so that people are not misguided: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

8:35 am: As per doctor's advice, I used to visit park late at night for Pranayama thereon. I attended few virtual meetings in Nagpur hospital & later during home quarantine. Few officers visited me at home for briefing prior to Budget Session on March 1: Maharashtra Home Minister

8:30 am: Over past few days, false reports are doing rounds in media. I was hospitalised from Feb 5-15 after testing COVID positive on Feb 5. Got discharged on Feb 15 & was home quarantine for 10 days hence on Feb 15, I came to Mumbai via private plane: Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh

8:20 am: Merkel pushed the leaders of Germany's 16 states to take a tougher stance to fight #COVID19 pandemic, reversing plans for a gradual re-opening of the economy agreed earlier this month after a sharp rise in infection rate: Reuters

8:15 am: Germany extends its lockdown until April 18 and calls on citizens to stay at home for five days over the Easter holidays to try to break a third wave of the #COVID19 pandemic: Reuters quoting German Chancellor Angela Merkel

8:00 am: Varanasi: In the light of newly reported #COVID19 cases here, offline classes have been suspended at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) untill further notice. All classes will be held online as per the prior schedule.

7:50 am: Tripura: A Bangladeshi smuggler, who was killed in firing by BSF on Saturday, was handed over to his father in presence of officials of Bangladesh Police and Border Guard Bangladesh in Kadamtala area of North Tripura yesterday.

7:38 am: Himachal Pradesh: Two Tibetan activists will start a bike rally from Mcleodganj today to seek support for their demand to confer Bharat Ratna on the Dalai Lama. "We will go all over India to gather support for our cause," Tsering Yeshi, one of the activists, said yesterday.

7:26 am: Karnataka: COVID-19 related rules were violated at an event organized for promotion of 'Yuvarathnaa' movie in Chitradurga district yesterday. Actor Puneeth Rajkumar and other cast members participated in the event.

7:15 am: Indian astronaut candidates for Gaganyaan mission complete training in Russia

7:00 am: West Bengal: Three BJP workers said that they were attacked by TMC workers when they were writing party slogans on a wall in Rahara area of Khardaha Assembly constituency in North 24 Parganas district yesterday.

