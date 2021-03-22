New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: From the highly anticipated assembly elections in four states -- West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam -- and the union territory of Puducherry to farmers' protest to the second part of Parliament Budget Session, we at English Jagran provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates from March 22:

9:39 am: Amit Shah will also address mutiple rallies in Assam today.

9:37 am: According to a News18 report, the BJP may ask actor Mithun Chakraborty to contest the upcoming polls in West Bengal.

9:06 am: This has been passed (by the Parliament). There is no question of stepping back, this is an ideological commitment of BJP. CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) is not going to cause any harm. We will definitely implement it, rules will be formed, says Assam BJP chief Ranjeet Kumar Dass.

8:19 am: Two officers deputed on election duties in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district have tested positive for COVID-19, says district collector.

7:44 am: It's unfortunate that manifesto for Bengal was not released by a Bengali, but by a Gujarati. It shows BJP is anti-Bengali. BJP's promises have no value. They had promised Rs 15 lakhs to everyone and 2 crore jobs every year, that are still unfulfilled, says TMC MP Sougata Roy.

BJP manifesto is hollow. In any case, they're not coming to power. So what does it matter what they say? If they want to make Sonar Bangla, why didn't they make Sonar Uttar Pradesh, Sonar Madhya Pradesh and Sonar Himachal Pradesh first?, he asked.

7:26 am: Some days back, your CM refused to deliver speech at a programme after someone from audience chanted Jai Shri Ram. Is chanting Jai Shri Ram a crime? West Bengal is probably only state where Durga idol immersion is stopped by government, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal in Purulia.

7:19 am: JP Nadda will also release BJP's manifesto upcoming Assam Assembly elections on Tuesday.

7:18 am: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda will begin his two-day visit to Assam today and hold rallies in Dibrugarh, Jorhat and Biswanath Charali ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma