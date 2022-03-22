New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Each and everything that happens around us impacts in some way and that's why it becomes important for us to know what's happening around the world. Thus at English Jagran, we provide our readers with 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

10:46 hours: Just In: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to address a press conference on the issue of education at 12 noon today, reports ANI.

10:40 hours: Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will pay his first official visit to India from April 3 to April 5 at the invitation of PM Modi, says Ministry of External Affairs.

10:30 hours: Just In: Uttarakhand CM-designate Pushkar Singh Dhami will take oath as the CM on March 23rd at 3.30 pm. Along with him, the cabinet will also be administered the oath. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Parade Ground in Dehradun, reports ANI.

10:05 hours: Yogi Adityanath tenders his resignation to the Legislative Council Chairman from the post of Legislative Council member after being elected MLA from Gorakhpur, reports ANI.

10:02 hours: Parliament Budget Session: Congress MP Manickam Tagore gives Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss about the sudden hike in the price of LPG cylinders.

9:40 hours: Parliament Budget Session: TMC MP Dola Sen gives suspension notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue of 'Rising prices of kerosene oil and LPG'.

9:16 hours: Just In: India logs 1,581 new COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active caseload stands at 23,913, says Union Health Ministry.

9:00 hours: Parliament Budget Session: Congress MP Shakti Sinh Gohil gives a zero-hour notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue of bringing back the body of Indian fisherman Nanu Ram Kamalia who died in Pakistan's captivity on February 3.

8:55 hours: Petrol and diesel prices have been hiked across India by 80 paise a litre. Rates of LPG have also been hiked by Rs 50 today.

8:50 hours: Neither I think I will be called nor I am interested to go to the swearing-in ceremony of UP CM-designate Yogi Adityanath on March 25. My only suggestion to the government is that they shouldn't lie to the people of Uttar Pradesh anymore, says Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma