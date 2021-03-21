Stay tuned to catch all the LIVE Updates of March 21.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will today release the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) poll manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal. Shah will also address a rally in Kanthi before releasing the party's poll manifesto.

Here are the LIVE Updates from March 21:

9:54 am: India reports 43,846 new COVID19 cases, 22,956 recoveries and 197 deaths in the last 24 hours, says Union Health Ministry.

Total cases: 1,15,99,130

Total recoveries: 1,11,30,288

Active cases: 3,09,087

Death toll: 1,59,755

Total vaccination: 4,46,03,841

9:21 am: Punjab: Social distancing norms flouted at Sabzi Mandi Walla in Amritsar. 195 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Amritsar district yesterday, as per the State government. Night curfew is imposed in the district from 9pm to 5am.

8:49 am: Two more Indian shooters have tested positive for COVID-19 at the ISSF Shooting World Cup. They have been shifted to the hospital: National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) official

8:27 am: One COVID19 case reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours; case tally at 4,447, active cases at 15: State Health Department

7:51 am: A speeding Mercedes car killed three people in Punjab's Mohali yesterday. The driver of the car arrested by police.

7:20 am: The air quality in Gujarat's Ahmedabad has turned 'very poor', says System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research.

7:19 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to release BJP's poll manifesto for West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 today.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma