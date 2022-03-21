New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog, we at Jagran English will be focussing on the Legislature Party meet of the BJP in Uttarakhand and Goa. It is expected that the name of the new Chief Ministers of the two states will declared today in these meetings.

Besides, we will also be focussing on the second India-Australia virtual summit today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison will hold talks today to lay the roadmap on new initiatives and enhance cooperation in a diverse range of sectors between the two countries.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the day:

8:50 hours: Just In: India logs 1,549 new COVID-19 cases and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active caseload stands at 25,106, says Union Health Ministry.

8:24 hours: 123 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram in last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 1,771, says state health department.

7:53 hours: Government has taken a decision to open biofuel outlets for citizens to fill ethanol and that cars, motorcycles and rickshaws can be available on flex engines. Government is exploring possibilities of making telecom towers switch diesel to ethanol, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Also exploring how to use ethanol in the aviation industry. 2 years ago, fighter jets which participated in Republic Day Parade had used 100 per cent bio-ethanol. I'm in discussion with Air Force Chief and Defence Ministry officials, he adds.

7:28 hours: PM Modi and Australia's Scott Morrison will also hold the second India-Australia virtual summit today. The summit is expected to witness the largest ever trade pact by the Australian government in India with Canberra set to announce investments worth Rs 1,500 crore in the country across multiple sectors.

7:21 hours: BJP will hold its Legislature Party meet in Uttarakhand and Goa today, and is expected to announce the new Chief Ministers of the two states by evening.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma