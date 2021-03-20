Stay tuned to catch all the LIVE Updates here

From the Assembly Elections in five states -- West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry -- to farmers' protest against three farm acts to Parliament Budget Session, we at English Jagran focus on all the top news of the day to give our readers a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of March 20:

9:00 am: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron Parkash Singh Badal speaks to his son and party leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, through a video call. The latter is admitted at Medanta Hospital in Haryana's Gurugram after testing positive for #COVID19.

8:40 am: Fire breaks out at the generator car of Shatabdi Express at Ghaziabad railway station. More details awaited.

8:30 am: Great meeting with NSA Doval last night. The breadth of collaboration b/w our 2 nations reflects significance of our major defence partnership as we work together to address the most pressing challenges facing Indo-Pacific region: US Secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin III

8:20 am: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls review meet today over matter related to doorstep delivery of ration scheme (Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana), Delhi Food & Supply minister to also be present. Centre y'day stopped the UT Govt's scheme, that was to be launched on 25th March.

8:15 am: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to interact with employees at the IOC Refinery in Assam's Tinsukia & hold two public meetings in Jorhat and Biswanath today.

8:03 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address rallies in West Bengal's Kharagpur and Assam's Chabua today.

7:53 am: Moradabad: Ahead of Holi celebrations, shopkeepers say sales of colours, gulal, abir, water gun & other items are down amid rising COVID cases. "Business is down, primarily because of rumours of lockdown," a businessman said yesterday.

7:45 am: Delhi's overall air quality improves to 'poor' from 'very poor' category, with air quality index standing at 293, as per System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research. Air quality in Mumbai & Ahmedabad also is in 'poor' category.

7:36 am: While Govt of India has dedicated efforts to provide clean cooking fuel to over 80 million Indian women in past 6 years, it's the construction of 100 million household toilets that have contributed immensely to women’s health & welfare in India: Union Min Smriti Irani at a UN meeting

7:22 am: Madhya Pradesh: A woman lodged FIR in Indore against a man for allegedly raping her 17 years ago. "She said she couldn't lodge FIR earlier as she didn't know his name. In 2020, she came across his profile on Facebook&decided to file it," said Jyoti Sharma,SHO,Women Police Station

7:10 am: Punjab government has announced closure of educational institutions and to postpone exams of all classes till March 31: State government

