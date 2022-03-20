New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at Jagran English, we will continue our focus at the swearing-in ceremonies for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa. The BJP had swept the 2022 polls in all the four states, but is yet to announce the details about the oath-taking ceremonies. The party has also not issued a clarity over the CM face in Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa.

10:04 hours: Just In: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to hold a virtual meeting with Punjab AAP MLAs today, reports ANI.

9:43 hours: I was returning after watching 'The Kashmir Files'... A bomb was hurled at my car on my way back, we escaped it (bomb) narrowly... We pulled out the car a little far to see... police came after 10 minutes, claims BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar.

No one has security in Bengal... Democracy has been toppled here. Article 356 (President's rule) should be imposed to prevent the prevailing situation in state... Otherwise, it won't stop, he adds.

9:12 hours: Just In: India logs 1,761 new cases and 127 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active caseload stands at 26,240, says Union Health Ministry.

8:30 hours: Japanese PM Fumio Kishida departs from Delhi following the conclusion of his two-day visit to India.

8:05 hours: Goa caretaker Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant has also arrived in Delhi. On Saturday, he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence, along with Vishwajit Rane and BJP chief JP Nadda, according to ANI.

8:00 hours: Uttarakhand caretaker Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and state BJP president Madan Kaushik have reached New Delhi to hold discussions with the top party leadership about the new CM face in the hill state.

