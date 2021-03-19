Stay tuned to catch all the live updates here

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: From the Assembly Elections in five states -- West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry -- to farmers' protest against three farm acts to Parliament Budget Session, we at English Jagran focus on all the top news of the day to give our readers a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of March 19:

9:25 am: Kerala: Sabarimala Temple opened for the 'Uthram festival' today morning. The temple will be open for devotees till 28th March. COVID19 negative certificate is mandatory for devotees visiting the temple

9:00 am: Delhi's NDMC Medical College & Hindu Rao Hospital doctors to go on mass casual leave today. This will be followed by a complete indefinite strike from March 22, in the wake of non-payment of salaries and arrears to resident doctors and DNB trainees: Resident Doctors Association

8:45 am: Trinamool Parliamentary delegation comprising of Saugata Roy, Mahua Moitra and Yashwant Sinha to meet Election Commission in Delhi today to discuss issues related to 'free and fair polling in West Bengal'

8:20 am: Bihar: 70-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping a 5-year-old girl in Hajipur yesterday, the girl sent to a local hospital for medical examination

8:10 am: Rajasthan: Case registered against four people for allegedly kidnapping and gangraping a 15-year-old girl under Govind Garh police station limits, in Alwar District, say police

8:00 am: Assistant Commandant James Das Nayak of CRPF yesterday admitted to a hospital after he fainted and fell down during pre-induction test for SPG. He died during treatment.

7;45 am: No new COVID19 cases reported in Mizoram in the last 24 hours; case tally 4,445

7:34 am: IG Prayagraj Range has written to DM and SSP of the four districts of the range stating that the use of loudspeakers or any other public address system will be completely banned from 10 pm to 6 am

7:23 am: Rajasthan: A woman was abducted & raped at knifepoint allegedly by three people in Raipur area of Bhilwara on Feb 26. The accused also filmed the act & circulated the video on WhatsApp. "An FIR has been registered & main accused has been detained," SP Vikas Sharma said yesterday.

7:10 am: Maharashtra: IPS officer Rajnish Seth took additional charge as Director General of Police yesterday, replacing Hemant Nagrale.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan