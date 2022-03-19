New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog at English Jagran, we will focus at Punjab Cabinet Expansion. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's new cabinet will take oath today at 11 am in Chandigarh. A total of 10 Ministers will be inducted in his cabinet. Of them, 8 are first-time MLAs. Earlier, on March 17, Punjab's newly-elected MLAs including Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann took oath as members of the Legislative Assembly.

Here are the LIVE updates of March 19:

8:00 am: Since BJP is a national party, we need time to decide on the date of the swearing-in ceremony. When our Prime Minister has already said that Pramod Sawant is going to be the Chief Minister of Goa, there is no need for further discussion: Subhash Phal Desai, Goa BJP MLA.

7:55 am: Punjab's Cabinet expansion ceremony to be held today in Chandigarh. A total of 10 ministers to take oath as cabinet ministers in the Punjab government.

7:45 am: Union Home Minister Amit Shah to participate in the 83rd Raising Day program of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Jammu today.

7:36 am: US President Joe Biden appoints Indian-American Puneet Talwar as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Kingdom of Morocco

7:29 am: Uttar Pradesh: A fire broke out at a registry office in Powayan tehsil, Shahjahanpur, late last night. The fire has been brought under control, as per Chief Fire Officer Rehan Ali

7:22 am: Mortal remains of Naveen Shekarappa, who died in #Ukraine, to reach Bengaluru on March 21. My son's body will arrive in Bengaluru at 3 am; will keep it for public view. We have decided to donate his body to SS Hospital Davanagere for medical studies: Naveen's father Shankarappa

7:10 am: Uttarakhand: 12th Battalion ITBP search operation to continue today (March 19) morning for 23-year-old Ajay Gusain who reportedly went missing/drowned in Bhagirathi river near Bhatwari, Uttarkashi yesterday (March 18). No trace found till late evening yesterday

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan