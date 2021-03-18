Stay tuned to catch all the LIVE Updates here

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: From the Assembly Elections in five states -- West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry -- to farmers' protest against three farm acts to Parliament Budget Session, we at English Jagran focus on all the top news of the day to give our readers a 360-degree coverage in all genres to give them a brief insight into what's happening around the world.

Here are the LIVE Updates of March 18:

7:50 am: Odisha: A truck driver has been fined Rs 1,000 for driving the vehicle without wearing a helmet in Ganjam district.

7:40 am: Rajasthan | A paramedical staff of a hospital has been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman patient in ICU ward in Chitrakoot area of Jaipur, DCP (West) Pradeep Mohan Sharma said yesterday

7:34 am: Ten prisoners have tested positive for COVID-19 at Kanpur jail. All of them are asymptomatic and have been shifted to L1 level hospital established at the jail: RK Jaiswal, jail superintendent

7:22 am: Agra: A private bus carrying around 100 passengers overturns on Yamuna Expressway in Khandauli area. "14 passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital," says Archana Singh, Circle Officer, Etmadpur.

7:15 am: Delhi: BJP's Central Election Committee meeting concludes at the party headquarters. Union Minister Babul Supriyo says, "The name of candidates (for remaining phases of West Bengal elections) will be announced in a day or two"

7:00 am: Gautam Buddh Nagar Police imposes restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC between March 17 and April 30 as a precautionary measure in view of upcoming festivals and COVID-19

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan