In today's 'Breaking News, Latest Updates' blog, we at Jagran English will continue our focus on the 2022 assembly election results in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa. Today, G-23 member Ghulam Nabi Azad is likely to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi, while members of the dissenting group in the Congress Thursday held a flurry of meetings where they insisted they will fight for revamping the party while staying within its fold.

11:20 am: Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals, Mathrubhumi was born to strengthen India’s freedom struggle: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of the year-long celebrations of the centenary year of Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi

11:10 am: Mathrubhumi is a key part of glorious tradition of newspapers & periodicals founded all across India to unify the people of our nation against colonial rule. The media has played a very encouraging role in popularising Yoga, fitness and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao: PM Modi

10:50 am: Tamil Nadu Budget | A new Social Media Monitoring Cell by the Police Dept to be formed to tackle communal hatred on social media Rs 1000 cr for a waiver for gold loans, obtained pledging up to a gross weight of 5 sovereigns (40 gms) in cooperative banks, as promised during polls

10:35 am: Holi celebrations at the residence of Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal, people hoist him on their shoulders as they splash colours to celebrate the festival.

10:15 am: AIADMK MLAs raise slogans "not to file false case against the opposition," in Tamil Nadu Assembly as State's FM Palanivel Thiagarajan presents the Budget in the House. Speaker M Appavu says-is it fair to protest when the budget is being read? AIADMK MLAs walk out of the Assembly

10:00 am: Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat beats a 'dholak' at a 'Holi Milan' event in Raipur of Dehradun in Uttarakhand.

9:40 am: India reports 2,528 fresh #COVID19 cases, 3,997 recoveries, and 149 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active case: 29,181 (0.07%) Daily positivity rate: 0.40% Total recoveries: 4,24,58,543 Death toll: 5,16,281 Total vaccination: 1,80,97,94,58

9:15 am: He'll continue to be (a Minister). We're not taking his resignation. Since he has been arrested he hasn't been able to carry out his duties so his responsibilities will be temporarily given to different people: Maharashtra Minister & NCP leader Jayant Patil on Nawab Malik

9:00 am: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan writes to all Addl Chief Secys, Principal Secys, Secys (Health) of all States/UTs, emphasizing that there should be a continued focus on the five-fold strategy, i.e., Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence to COVID Appropriate Behavior.

8:45 am: West Bengal | People play Holi by splashing colours on each other amid the festival of 'Dol Utsav' on the occasion of #Holi in Kolkata

8:30 am: Australian PM Scott Morrison extends #Holi greetings to Indian Australian community. "Holi holds even more meaning this year. As we reach the end of a 2nd pandemic yr, we can be thankful for the many things that have sustained us -our family, community & faith," his message reads.

8:15 am: President Ram Nath Kovind extends greetings to the nation on the occasion of #Holi

7:45 am: Uttar Pradesh: #Holi celebrations underway at Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan of Mathura district.

7:30 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to countrymen on the occasion of Holi and wished that the festival brings every colour of happiness in the lives of people. "Wishing you all a very Happy Holi. May this festival of colors, a symbol of mutual love, affection and brotherhood, bring every color of happiness in your life," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

7:15 am: Children splashed flowers, hopped and danced as part of #Holi celebrations at Prince Ashokraje Gaekwad School in Vadodara, Gujarat

7:00 am: 2 Uzbekistan women arrested for illegally entering Madhubani, Bihar via Nepal. They have Nepalese visa, not Indian visa; part of racket, involved in immoral activities; were living in Delhi for over 2 months &were returning to Nepal when nabbed:Prashant Sharma,DSP Phulparas

